Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 4.5% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $234.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 370.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,485,870. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

