Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $5.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,100.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,500 shares of company stock worth $447,665. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,056,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 342,039 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

