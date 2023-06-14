Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Thomas C. Gentile Sells 1,759 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $368.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $369.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

