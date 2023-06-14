Parth Mehrotra Sells 91,605 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 91,605 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $2,597,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,640.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Parth Mehrotra sold 225 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,300.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 117,301 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $3,354,808.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Parth Mehrotra sold 28,323 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $790,494.93.

On Thursday, April 27th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $30,856.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

