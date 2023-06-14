PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.