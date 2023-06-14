Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.92. 6,081,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,513,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

