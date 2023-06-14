PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196,370 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Investment accounts for 6.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 110,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,914.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 8,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $390.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 101.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.