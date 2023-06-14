PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196,370 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Investment accounts for 6.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 110,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment
PennantPark Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $390.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 101.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.44%.
PennantPark Investment Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.
