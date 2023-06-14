Penumbra, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $331.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $334.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,074.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,541 shares of company stock worth $7,047,998. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.