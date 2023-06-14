Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) is Appian Way Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 352.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,211 shares during the period. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for about 8.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.41% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

