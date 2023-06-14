Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 2.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,718 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

