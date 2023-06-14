PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Analysts

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.17 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 2.37.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 674,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 759,305 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 82,490 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

