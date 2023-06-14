ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 19,457 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,737 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 4.9 %

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 294,376 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

