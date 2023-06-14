Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 139551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

