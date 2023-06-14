PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. PTC has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,712 shares of company stock worth $63,633,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.