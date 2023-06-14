Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

