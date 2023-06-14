Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $82.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 526,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

