Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreased by William Blair

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $152.61 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

