Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 148.20%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 1.4 %

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Allison A. Page acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,626 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.