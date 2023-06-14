Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

TSE:DOL opened at C$84.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.21. The stock has a market cap of C$24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$70.15 and a 1 year high of C$86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

