Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.