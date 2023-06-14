Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

MDT opened at $85.75 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

