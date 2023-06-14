Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

