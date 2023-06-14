Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Increased by Analyst

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSX in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

