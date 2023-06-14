Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SKX opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,710,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.