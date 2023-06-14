Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $9.71 on Monday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $500.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hawaiian by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

