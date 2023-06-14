Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $220.89 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Qtum has a market cap of $220.89 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00008128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.71 or 0.06725528 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,697,456 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

