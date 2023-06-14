Quantum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quantum in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,646,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,598 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,364,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

