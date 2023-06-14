Rakhi Goss-Custard Acquires 4,366 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Rakhi Goss-Custard acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £19,996.28 ($25,020.37).

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Schroders plc has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 509.33 ($6.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 466.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.38) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,352.50 ($29.44).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

