RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.23% of RBC Bearings worth $74,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

