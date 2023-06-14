Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 1.70% of Reading International worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Performance

Reading International stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

