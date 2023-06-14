Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 440 ($5.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.06) to GBX 650 ($8.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 558.20 ($6.98).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 503.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 492.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.38).

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($24,786.54). Insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

