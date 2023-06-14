Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,643,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $767.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

