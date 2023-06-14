Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 7.3%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 296,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,484,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 422,936 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.