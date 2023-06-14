Renasant Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

