Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Critical Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repay and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $279.23 million 2.71 $12.84 million ($0.33) -22.82 Xometry $381.05 million 2.80 -$76.03 million ($1.56) -15.15

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xometry. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xometry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Repay has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Repay and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 Xometry 1 3 6 0 2.50

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 52.12%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $29.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89% Xometry -18.46% -18.73% -9.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats Xometry on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

