Request 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $514,776.12 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Request has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and approximately $514,776.12 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,993.89 or 0.99986741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

