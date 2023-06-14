Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
