Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.70 and a one year high of C$37.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.95.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.