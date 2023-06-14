Research Analysts Set Expectations for Unum Group’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

