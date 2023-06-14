Research Analysts Set Expectations for Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $15.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.39. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $283.53 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.02 and a 200 day moving average of $310.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

