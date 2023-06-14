Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 7 0 2.78

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 599.30%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $62.89, indicating a potential upside of 73.58%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.40 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences $437.86 million 4.96 $181.47 million $3.10 11.69

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Harmony Biosciences 40.19% 49.67% 28.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Alterity Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.