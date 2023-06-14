Reviewing Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) and Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores and Mr Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 2 14 0 2.76 Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus target price of $222.76, suggesting a potential upside of 47.23%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Mr Price Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burlington Stores and Mr Price Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $8.70 billion 1.13 $230.12 million $3.77 40.13 Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.94

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burlington Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Mr Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 2.77% 41.79% 4.27% Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Mr Price Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. It operates stores under the Burlington Stores, and Cohoes Fashions brand names in Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About Mr Price Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares. The Financial Services segment manages the group’s trade receivables and all financial services and mobile products. The Telecoms segment sells cellular products and services. The Central Services segment provides chargeable and non-chargeable services. The company was founded by Laurie John Chiappini and Stewart Barnet Cohen in 1985 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.