Reviewing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -38.24% -35.83% Cellectis -407.96% -70.87% -36.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cullinan Oncology and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.92%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 412.50%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 25.33 $111.21 million $1.22 9.99 Cellectis $17.64 million 6.30 -$106.14 million ($2.22) -0.90

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Cellectis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

