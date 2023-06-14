Reviewing Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) & The Competition

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 17.41 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.42 billion $638.55 million 220.46

Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 58.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1092 2669 2853 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora competitors beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

