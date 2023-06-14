Reviewing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 0.93 $2.11 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -86.04

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Risk & Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Sigma Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

