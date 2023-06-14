Reviewing SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) & Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SSR Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of SSR Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SSR Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

SSR Mining presently has a consensus price target of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 84.47%. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 61.42%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.51 $194.14 million $0.72 19.50 Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.66 $55.09 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

