Reviewing Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78% Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.46 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Equitable $13.23 billion 0.73 $1.21 billion $3.40 7.98

This table compares Tingo Group and Equitable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Equitable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tingo Group and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable 0 3 5 0 2.63

Equitable has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Summary

Equitable beats Tingo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income. The Group Retirement segment offers tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment provides investment management, research and related services. The Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products on attractive protection segments such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance and employee benefits business on small and medium-sized businesses. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.