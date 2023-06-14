Reviewing Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$108.43 million ($2.28) -14.87 Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.85) -3.94

Analyst Ratings

Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astria Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Astria Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Astria Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.34%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -36.87% -34.54% Astria Therapeutics N/A -73.28% -28.31%

Volatility & Risk

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

