Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $52.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

