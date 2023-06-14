Richard John Buick Acquires 68,750 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Richard John Buick purchased 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,021.65).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 28.0 %

Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.63.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

