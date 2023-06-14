Richard John Buick Acquires 68,750 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Richard John Buick purchased 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,021.65).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Up 28.0 %
Shares of LON:FAB opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.63.
About Fusion Antibodies
See Also
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.