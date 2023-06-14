Robert W. Baird Cuts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $110.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $8,315,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.