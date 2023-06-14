Robert W. Baird Cuts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $110.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.
Bunge Price Performance
Shares of BG opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Bunge
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 11.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $8,315,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
